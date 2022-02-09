Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 13 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($15.15) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($196.89).
Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($100,398.50).
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Nick Keveth acquired 2,235 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £21,009 ($28,409.74).
- On Monday, December 6th, Nick Keveth acquired 14 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($14.33) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($200.68).
LON AVON opened at GBX 1,206 ($16.31) on Wednesday. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($11.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,660 ($49.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.94 million and a PE ratio of -19.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.88.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.53) to GBX 1,120 ($15.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Avon Rubber
Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.
Read More
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.