Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 13 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($15.15) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($196.89).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($100,398.50).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Nick Keveth acquired 2,235 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £21,009 ($28,409.74).

On Monday, December 6th, Nick Keveth acquired 14 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($14.33) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($200.68).

LON AVON opened at GBX 1,206 ($16.31) on Wednesday. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($11.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,660 ($49.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.94 million and a PE ratio of -19.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.64%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.53) to GBX 1,120 ($15.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

