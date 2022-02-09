FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clariant AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clariant in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Clariant has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

