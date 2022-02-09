FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Stock

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.