RPT Realty (RPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

