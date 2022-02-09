STAG Industrial (STAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
