STAG Industrial (STAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.