Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €3.10 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.56) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 58.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.60) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.75) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.26 ($4.90).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €7.55 ($8.68) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.59 and its 200-day moving average is €6.19. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.58 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of €7.80 ($8.97). The firm has a market cap of $20.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

