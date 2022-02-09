$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $15.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

SANW stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the third quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

