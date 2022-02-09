Head-To-Head Review: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) versus Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

26.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.56%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 113.36%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -30.42% -5.24% -4.50% Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 39.00 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 10.55 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.