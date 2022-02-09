US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $887.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

