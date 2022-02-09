US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
NASDAQ ECOL opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $887.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.13.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Ecology (ECOL)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.