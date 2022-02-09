Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
TGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
TGH stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.30.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
