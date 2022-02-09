Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.50 by Barclays

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.50 ($5.17) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($4.02) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.48) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.52) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.86 ($4.43).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.06) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.18).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.