$55.92 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $55.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.20 million to $56.69 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $183.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $184.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $277.24 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $283.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eventbrite.
Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.92.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
