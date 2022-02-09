$55.92 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $55.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.20 million to $56.69 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $183.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $184.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $277.24 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $283.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 722,245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,540 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after acquiring an additional 572,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

