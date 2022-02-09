Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06 to $0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.0 million to $51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.95 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Model N worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.