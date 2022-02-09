Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Shares Up 1.2%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.17 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.17 ($0.19). 70,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 124,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.19).

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.22.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

