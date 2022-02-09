Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Shares Up 1.2%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.17 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.17 ($0.19). 70,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 124,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.19).
The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.22.
About Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG)
Recommended Stories
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.