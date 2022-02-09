Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Trading Up 1.3%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 15,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000.

