Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 2,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.
Orion Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Oyj (ORINF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.