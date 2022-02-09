Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 2,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. The firm’s customers are specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories.

