ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Down 0.6%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 18,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 30,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 103,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $298,000.

