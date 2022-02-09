Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $539,096.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $539,096.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

