Ergo Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00008487 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $118.06 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,453.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.15 or 0.07088368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00313565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00775299 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00409955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00230189 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

