SIBCoin (SIB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $137.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $256,691.09 and approximately $137.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,453.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.15 or 0.07088368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00313565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00775299 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00409955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00230189 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,690,809 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

