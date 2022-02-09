ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 121,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,455. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

