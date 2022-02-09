Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 1% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 18,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 20,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.