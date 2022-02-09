AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 201.40 ($2.72). Approximately 498,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 756,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.60 ($2.74).

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 773.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 925.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($28,397.57).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

