Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading Down 0.3%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$47.65 and last traded at C$48.61. 24,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 34,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.45.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

