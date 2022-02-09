Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Shares Down 7%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) shares fell 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 170,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 67,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

