Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $622.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.32 million for the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 22.73%.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

