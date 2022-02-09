Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Announces Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 284,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

