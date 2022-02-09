Blocery 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $776,642.00 (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocery has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $776,642.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00105637 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,738,886 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blocery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.