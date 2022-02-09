TOP (TOP) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, TOP has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $64,729.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

