Halving Token Hits One Day Volume of $302.00 (HALV)

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 47.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Halving Token has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Halving Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Token has a market capitalization of $18,715.03 and $302.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.10 or 0.07071631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.24 or 1.00349295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00054686 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,451 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Halving Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.