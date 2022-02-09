Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of INN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 475,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,422. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

