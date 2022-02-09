WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.19 and last traded at $77.03. 100,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 114,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

