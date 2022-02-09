Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Shares Up 0.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

