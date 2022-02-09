Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30.
Zadar Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ZAD)
