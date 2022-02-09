Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Up 1.7%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 291 ($3.94). 18,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 151,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £388.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 278.21.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £98,690 ($133,455.04).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

