Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.75). Approximately 29,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 44,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.95).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOTR shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Motorpoint Group from GBX 435 ($5.88) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.40. The company has a market capitalization of £249.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

