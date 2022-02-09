i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 251,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $787.02 million, a PE ratio of -73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IIIV. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.08.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

