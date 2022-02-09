NFTLootBox Reaches Market Cap of $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00049027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.40 or 0.07082414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.11 or 0.99881394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006372 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

