Swarm City (SWT) Market Capitalization Tops $215,403.29

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Swarm City has a market cap of $215,403.29 and $29.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

