Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Repurchase $600.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

