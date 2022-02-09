Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 143,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,233. The company has a market cap of $662.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

