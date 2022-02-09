Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,445. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gitlab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

