Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 570 ($7.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of HBRIY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.