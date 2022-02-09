Pendle (PENDLE) Price Up 27% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.88 or 0.07067818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,494.91 or 0.99943339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

