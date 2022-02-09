Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.65 billion-$76.65 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSANY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 54,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.