Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.67

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Neblio has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $71,105.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004244 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,951,463 coins and its circulating supply is 18,651,955 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

