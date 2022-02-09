Stipend Hits Market Capitalization of $303,496.05 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $303,496.05 and approximately $22.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,512.01 or 0.99982621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00068758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00256969 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00334454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00154296 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,010,790 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

