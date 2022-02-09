Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Digital Turbine also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,145. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

