Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MNDT traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 28,130,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

