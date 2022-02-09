Kira Network (KEX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Kira Network has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kira Network has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $728,789.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.57 or 0.07074486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.17 or 0.99933932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

